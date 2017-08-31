Okonkwo tourney ends Sept. 2

The finals of the on-going Season 15 of the annual Bishop Mike Okonkwo Football Competition will be decided on Saturday, September 2, at the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos play ground.

The final match which will be between FC Bethel and Young Talent 99 FA will be preceded by the third place match to be played between Synergy Ultimate Strikers and Young Stars FC.

To get to the finals, Young Talent 99 FA recorded a slim 1-0 victory over hard-fighting Young Stars in one of the semi- final matches while FC Bethel defeated Synergy Ultimate Strikers by 3-1 in the second semi- final match decided at the practice pitch of the National Institute for Sports (NIS), Lagos.

Speaking ahead the finals, Chairman of the Local Organising committee of the tournament, Deacon Malachy Ndubuzor, expressed happiness that the competition which started more than three months ago with 64 teams has not recorded any major injuries noting that he looks forward to an entertaining final.

He also announced that as part of the activities lined up for the finals, there will be a novelty match between pastors of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) and SWAN team as well as an exhibition match between TREM Football Academy and Cowbell Academy amongst other side attractions.

Winners of the competition will cart away a giant trophy and N600, 000 while the first and second runners- up will be N350, 000 and N250,000 richer respectively.