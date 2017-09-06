Okonkwo Cup: Young Talent emerge champs!

Young Talent 99 FA has emerged champions of the just concluded Bishop Mike Okonkwo Football Championship played in Lagos after recording a 6-5 penalty victory over FC Bethel. The game ended 1-1 at regulation time.

In the third place match, Synergy Ultimate Strikers recorded a 3-2 victory over Young Stars FC to emerge as the second runners- up, while the novelty match involving TREM Coaches and Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Lagos Chapter ended goalless. Also the exhibition match between TREM Academy and Cowbell Academy also ended goalless.

A total of 64 teams took part in the tournament that began in April this year which was held at the play ground of Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.

The presiding Bishop of ‘The Redeemed Evangelical Mission’ (TREM). Bishop Mike Okonkwo used the opportunity to announce plans by the church to float a football club that will not only compete for honours in one of the National Leagues but create employment opportunities for the teeming youths of the country.

According to him, the championship which has been on for the past 15 years has produced many talented players and also led to the establishment of ‘TREM Academy’, explaining that he has charged members of the LOC to put modalities on ground towards the successful take off of the football team.

Chairman of the LOC Deacon Malachy Ndubuzor noted that players discovered from the competition will form the nucleus of the new team assuring that the team would soon be unveiled.