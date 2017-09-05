Okonkwo Cup: TREM to float club, as Young Talent FC shine

The presiding Bishop of ‘The Redeemed Evangelical Mission’ (TREM). Bishop Mike Okonkwo,

has announced plans by the church to float a football club that will not only compete for honours in one of the National Leagues but create employment opportunities for the teeming youths of the country.

He made the declaration during the finals of the Season 15 of the annual Bishop Mike Okonkwo Football competition held at the play ground of Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.

According to him, the championship which has been on for the past 15 years has produced many talented players and also led to the establishment of ‘TREM Academy’, explaining that he has charged members of the LOC to put modalities on ground towards the successful take off of the football team.

“I’m happy that the competition which began about 15 years ago has been going on uninterrupted and has led to the discovery of many talented players and the establishment of a ‘TREM Football Academy’.

“I’ve already mandated members of the LOC to ensure that a football club is put in place to create job opportunities for the youths as well as enable them exhibit their talents to the highest level”, he stated.

Bishop Okonkwo while commending members of the Local Organizing Committee of the tournament for a job well done, expressed happiness that all the 64 teams that took part in the championship fielded youthful players and observed the rule of fair play throughout the duration of the competition.

Chairman of the LOC Deacon Malachy Ndubuzor noted that players discovered from the competition will form the nucleus of the new team assuring that the team would soon be unveiled even as he commended all the participating teams for cooperating with members of his committee throughout the duration of the competition

Meanwhile Young Talent 99 FA emerged champions of the tournament after recording a 6-5 penalty victory over FC Bethel after their game ended 1-1 at regulation time.

In the third place match, Synergy Ultimate Strikers recorded a 3-2 victory over Young Stars FC to emerge as the second runners- up while the novelty match involving TREM Coaches and Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Lagos Chapter ended goalless. Also the exhibition match between TREM Academy and Cowbell Academy also ended goalless.

A total of 64 teams took part in the tournament that began in April this year.