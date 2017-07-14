Ojo in Newcastle’s radar!

English Premier League new boys Newcastle United have not thrown in the towel regarding their pursuit of Sheyi Ojo. The Magpies remain in the hunt to take Sheyi Ojo on a season-long loan from Liverpool, despite interest from Middlesbrough. Rafa Benitez attempted to sign the winger last season but Liverpool refused to do business as the player was struggling to overcome an injury. The 20-year-old sparkled in Liverpool’s 4-0 rout of Tranmere Rovers on Wednesday night, with his pace causing the defense problems and won a penalty for the Reds, which was converted by Milner.

