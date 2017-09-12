Nwosu, Anosike applaud All Stars Cup

Ex- Super Eagles attacking midfielder, Henry Nwosu (MON) and Commandment of Abati Barracks Lagos, General Gerald Anosike have applauded concept of the All Stars 2017 Football Cup that kicked off last Saturday at the NPA sports ground, Bode Thomas, Surulere, Lagos.

Nwosu who is chairman of the Main Organizing Committee of the ongoing All Stars Tournament said it is targeted at promoting friendship and unity among the 24 registered All Stars Teams in and around Lagos State.

“It is an initiative conceived by us to enable us enjoy football even after retirement!

“We interact and play within ourselves, discuss with captains of industries and generally reflect on career as we also exchange ideas,” said the former midfield dynamite who played for defunct NNB FC of Benin, ACB FC of Lagos and ASEC Mimosa of Cote d’ Ivoire beside winning the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations, with the then Green Eagles.

General Anosike who was Special Guest of Honour at the opening ceremony praised the reunion of the ex-national stars and league veterans, while enjoining corporate Nigeria to support the All Stars Cup fiesta parading the likes of Emmanuel Amuneke, Victor Agali, Sunny Epotse, Collins Ebitimi, Uche Akubuike and lots more.

Indeed, Goalkeeper Akubuike who narrowly missed France ’98 World Cup inspired Festac All Stars to humiliate Obele All Stars captained by Ebitimi 6-1 in the opening fixture while Pako All Stars beat FKJ 3-1.

Meanwhile Secretary General of the All Stars Cup 2017, Wole Eliphus has confirmed that the tournament ending on Sunday, October 29 will continue on Saturday with the likes of Amuneke, Agali and Nwosu in action at the same venue, NPA Sports Ground.

