Nwakali saves VVV Venlo with debut goal

Nigeria U20 international Kelechi sent a message to the VVV Venlo faithful shortly after netting on his first-ever appearance in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday evening.

The Arsenal loanee made sure VVV walked away from the Euroborg with a share of the spoils after heading home the equalizer in the 92nd minute of the encounter against FC Groningen.

FC Groningen were on the brink of securing the three points but Nwakali had other ideas, when he started and finished a move that included a pass from Lennart Thy.

”I love you VVV, good game, good game. I love you all the fans, ” Kelechi Nwakali briefly stated.

The former Golden Eaglets skipper arrived the Limburg-based club on the last day of the summer transfer window, having experienced a delay in processing a Dutch work permit.

The 19-year-old Nwakali could make his home debut when VVV Venlo face Vitesse on Sunday, September 17.

