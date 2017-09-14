NTTF gets Kuker Farms’ boost

Management of Kuker Farms and Processing Limited has announced plans to sponsor three grassroots table tennis events annually for Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) as its own contribution towards the development of the ping-pong game in the country.

Disclosing this during the just concluded Mini-Cadet Table Tennis Championship sponsored by the company, its Managing Director, Kunle Soname, noted that the decision was to ensure that talents are discovered and nurtured to replace ageing athletes.

“As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility function and efforts at developing table tennis at the grassroots, Kuker Farms has decided to sponsor three cadet tournaments every year and this will be done during holidays to enable the kids concentrate on their studies.

“Our intention is to give opportunity to young ones to exhibit and develop their talents and we shall be doing this during holidays because it will be like summer coaching after which a competition will be organised for the participants to enable them put into practice what they have been taught,” he said.

Soname who expressed happiness at the successful conclusion of the maiden edition held at the Knock-Up Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, noted that the company is encouraged following the exhibition by the participants and commended the technical crew headed by national coach, Bello Nasiru for a job well done.

Nasiru expressed appreciation to the company for the sponsorship just as he charged other corporate organisations to emulate them and move the game forward.

A total of 67 kids took part in the championship which saw the winners going home with trophies and various table tennis kits.