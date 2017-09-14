NRCSF scores National Sports Festival points

The Nigeria Rowing, Canoe and Sailing Federation (NRCSF) has now scored the needed points that would see her games listed among the scoring events at the next National Sports Festival.

The cheering news came as a result of her successful participation at the ongoing National Youth Sports Festival in Ilorin, Kwara State, where Rowing, Canoeing and Sailing Sports featured prominently as demonstration events for the second time, thus qualifying them as scoring events at the next National Sports Festival.

President of the Federation, Rear Admiral Festus Porbeni (rtd), who is indeed delighted on this latest development, said a total of 18 States took part in the exercise that featured 13 events.

Osun State came first with 3 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medal while Ogun State finished second with 2 gold and 1 bronze medal, thereby leaving Oyo State with the third position having won 1 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medal according to Bunmi Oluode, Secretary General of the Federation.

With more States participating in this second demonstration exercise, the president hinted that his Federation has task of ensuring that more young people from the riverine areas across the country take up Rowing, Canoeing and Sailing Sports.

Porbeni commended their sponsor, Sapetro, an upstream Oil and Gas firm for ensuring that the Federation featured at the Ilorin Festival, even as he thanked the Hon. Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Barrister Solomon Dalung for believing in the leadership of the Rowing Federation.