NPFL: Star thrill Plateau United fans

Following the victory of Plateau United in this year’s Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), for the first time on Saturday makers of Star brand thrilled fans to an epoch entertaining experience with a grand reception for the victorious team.

The two-day event saw the legendary music Icon, Ice Prince thrilling audience to great musical vibes.

Speaking with the Corporate Affairs Adviser of Nigerian Breweries, Mr. Kufre Ekanem, said: “Star is all about Nigeria and Nigeria is all about football,” giving reason for the partnership with the NPFL.

He said Star is committed to rebuild the Nigerian League as it has done in the entertainment industry and other social engagement Nigerians indulge in.

“Following the win, Star Lager gave Plateau United fans an opportunity to celebrate with the Plateau United team at the dedicated premium Star fan park, which was set up at the Stadium.

“As part of the celebration, the team and its supporters embarked on a trophy tour around town to celebrate their win, which led to the government house where the trophy was presented to the Plateau State Commissioner for Sports, Danladi Mann, who stood in for Governor Simon Lalong,” Ekanem said.

In his part Tokunbo Adodo, Portfolio Manager, National Premium, Nigerian Breweries, said the participation of football fans at the final match in Jos supports the brand’s commitment to driving audience venue participation.

Adodo added that the 2017/18-league season will commence in early 2018 and Star’s partnership with the NPFL will continue to bring premium quality football excitement to fans and the twenty clubs competing for the league title.