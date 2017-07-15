NPFL: Ezenwa plots Enyimba’s fall

FC Ifeanyi Ubah goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa has promised a watertight cover in the oriental derby against six-time champions, Enyimba.

The Anambra Warriors are hosts of the People’s Elephant in Sunday’s top-flight matchday 29 clash at the FC IfeanyiUbah Stadium in Nnewi.

Ezenwa said his side will not joke with the whole three points at stake as it’s crucial to help push up their placement on the league log.

The Nnewi side are sixth on the 20-team top-flight log on 42 points nine behind league leaders, Plateau United.