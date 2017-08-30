Nigeria’s Super Eagles opens camp for World Cup Qualifying game, 16 players hit camp

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have opened camp for Friday’s World Cup Qualifying game against Cameroon in Uyo.

16 players are already camped, including John Mikel Obi, captain of the team.

Other early arrivals include Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Dele Alampasu, Ola Aina, and Mikel Agu.

The rest are Ahmed Musa, Ogenyi Onazi, Odion Ighalo, Tyron Ebuehi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Elderson Echiejile, Chiedozie Awaziem, William Troost Ekong and Wildred Ndidi.

The remaining eight players are expected in camp by Tuesday, August 29.

The teams’ first training session will be at the Mainbowl of the Godwill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday, August 29 and it will be open to the public while other sessions on Wednesday and Thursday would be closed.

The traditional pre-match press parley holds at the Le Meridien, Uyo on Wednesday from 11.15am