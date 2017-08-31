Nigeria’s Anthony Nwakaeme vows to take chance against Cameroon

Nigeria’s new boy, Anthony Nwakaeme has vowed to take his chances if called upon to play against Cameroon Friday.

The Happoel Be’er Sheva striker said this before the media in a pre-match press conference Wednesday.

“I have been working hard with my team and I am happy to be here. I just want to take my chance and do my best for the country against Cameroon on Friday,” he said.

Nwakaeme, who is getting his first international invite has a career total of 33 goals from 125 matches and 6 goals from 18 appearances this year with Happoel Be’er Sheva.

“I have never been disappointed that no national team coach called me up,” Tony said.

“I have always known my time would come and I was only just waiting for the right time and I am happy the current coach has recognised me.”

He will, however, have to contend with returnee striker, Odion Ighalo and Kelechi Iheanacho who got the coach’s nod against South Africa in June.