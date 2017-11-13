Nigerian loses scrabble title

Nigerian Wellington Jighere has failed to successfully defend his title in the World English-Language Scrabble Players Association Championship (Wespac) held in Kenya.

Mr Jighere won the Wespac title in 2015, becoming the first African to do so.

This time, the Nigerian wordsmith finished fifth overall.

He told Nigerian Punch newspaper that he made mistakes that cost him the title.

“I wanted to defend the title but I only got close. I believe that a few mistakes in some games cost me a few points and that wasn’t enough for me to get to the final,” he said.

Akshay Bhandarkar, from Bahrain, was crowned the winner, taking home $7,000 (£5,000) cash prize.

Mr Bhandarkar beat Nigerian Moses Peter in the final.

His his last word was bein which, the Oxford English dictionary tells us, means pleasant.

Here’s what the Scrabble board looked like at the end of the game:

The event held in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, brought together 100 competitors from over 30 countries.