Nigeria face FIFA sanction after Ighalo celebrated goal against Cameroon with ‘Thank You Jesus’ shirt

Super Eagles could face additional sanctions from FIFA after Odion Ighalo celebrated his goal against Cameroon with ‘Thank You Jesus’ shirt.

The striker lifted his shirt to reveal a message and was instantly booked by Egyptian referee Ghead Grisha after netting the opening goal in the Super Eagles’ 4-0 victory over Cameroon in Uyo on Friday.

“He told me that the message on my shirt was about religion because it’s ‘thank you Jesus’,” Ighalo told ESPN.

According to ESPN, Referee Grisha is expected to include the incident in his report to FIFA, which could subject to additional sanction, mainly fines.

Displaying unsanctioned commercial, political, religious or personal slogans or statements in undershirts have been already outlawed by FIFA.

The most recent incident of a similar violation is Qatar, who warmed up for their World Cup qualifier against South Korea in June wearing T-shirts with the picture of Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to show their support after several Gulf nations and Egypt cut ties with Qatar and imposed economic sanctions on Doha for allegedly supporting “extremism”.