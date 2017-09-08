Nigeria, Cameroon world cup qualifiers matches top Google search list

Nigeria’s 4-0 first leg win over Cameroon in the ongoing World Cup Qualifiers dominated searches this week on Google.

Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Google’s spokesman made the announcement in a dispatch to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Friday in Lagos.

According to Kola-Ogunlade, this week’s top trending search terms on Google range from sports to celebrity news.

He said that sports-loving Nigerians got excited over the Eagles’ performance against their counterparts in the qualifiers, as the Eagles are now leading their group with 10 points from matches played so far.

“Their 4-0 win over Cameroon on Friday and 1-1 draw by the Lions of Cameroon on Monday has gotten fans, sports experts, coaches and speculators predicting that the Super Eagles might qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“Excited fans raced to Google search to get more details about upcoming matches for the qualifiers.”

Kola-Ogunlade said that the American professional tennis player, Serena Williams, who was reported to have given birth to a baby girl on Sep. 1 also attracted searches on Google.

He said that the announcement of Serena’s first child with fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, was made by reporter Chris Shepherd via Twitter.

“Though the couple has not officially announced the birth, the tennis star’s fans and celebrity friends have since taken to Google to share their congratulatory messages.”

The Google manager said that concerned Nigerians also searched Google to read more about the distressing news of the North Korea missile test.

“North Korean President Kim Jong-un was pictured during yet another round of nuclear missiles testing over the weekend.

“The images have sparked tension in South Korea, the U.S. and Europe.

“Han Tae Song, the Ambassador of North Korea to the UN, the North Korean Supreme Leader vowed to send more “gift packages” to the U.S.,” said Kola-Ogunlade

The Google image maker said that American singer, songwriter and actress Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, turned 36 on Sept. 4.

“The pop star celebrated her birthday in spectacular fashion by starting an awareness campaign to support hurricane relief efforts in her hometown, Houston.

“Beyoncé, wearing one of the iconic outfits from her “Formation” video, shared images of her friends and family on her website.

“Beneath the images was a message and link asking fans to support the Hurricane Harvey disaster relief efforts.

“While Nigerian Beyhive’s congratulated and commended the singer for the effort, others criticised her, which made Nigerians interested in the debate go to Google to get the full gist.”

Google Trends launched in May 2006, allows one to see how popular, search terms and its demography have been over time on the search engine.