NIG 4-0 Cameroon: Mikel Leads Super Eagles To Big Win

The Super Eagles on Friday gave their qualification hopes for the Russia 2018 World Cup a big boost as they secured a massive 4-0 win over Cameroon in Uyo.

It was the 12th win in 20 games for Nigeria and it turned out to be the biggest they have ever secured over the Lions.

It was Captain Mikel Obi who orchestrated Nigeria’s first goal as his fine pass found Odion Ighalo, who held up a Cameroonian defender, before powering home with his weaker left foot from outside the box.

And then, later on, it was Mikel who got on the scoresheet as he got on to the end of a corner kick to put the Eagles two goals up.

The Cameroonians came into the second half to mount a fight back but they failed yet again as Victor Moses put Nigeria ahead again, with the third goal of the match.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr introduced Kelechi Iheanacho, and the Leicester City man wasted little time before registering his name on the score sheet. The 20-year old got at the end of a fine cross by Onazi, heading home from close range as the Super Eagles went 4-0 up.

And tried as hard as they did, nothing would come off for the Indomitable Lions as they suffered the humiliating defeat to their eternal rivals.