Neymar Regrets Signing For PSG – Report

PSG record signing, Neymar has reportedly confided in some of his former teammates In Barcelona, telling them he wished he had not moved to Paris.

The Brazilian striker, signed for a world record £198m this summer, has apparently said as much to former Barcelona team-mates, The Sun reports.

Marcelo Bechler, the journalist who first told of Neymar’s desperation to leave the Nou Camp, has upturned to the story on with his latest revelation.

Apparently, Neymar has confided in Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez and told them he wishes he hadn’t moved to Paris.

The 25-year-old has certainly started with a bang in front of goal with 11 in his first 12 appearances.

Speaking on Onda Cero’s ‘El Transistor’ programme, Bechler claimed Neymar is struggling to win over the dressing room.

He said, “There are a lot of high-ranking players in the dressing room, such as (Edinson) Cavani and (Angel) Di Maria, and they have found Neymar’s behaviour in these first month strange.

“The relationship between Neymar and (Unai) Emery is distant, as it is with some players.

“Yet PSG are clear that anybody else would have to leave before Neymar goes.”

He added, “It would be easier for him to go to Real Madrid than return to Barcelona”.