Newman, Nwagua nominated for LBA

The most potent finishers Musa Newman and Nyima Nwagua in June in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) have been listed to vie for the League Bloggers Awards (LBA).

The two strikers are in line for the player’s award for the month of June following their impressive performance for their clubs.

Akwa United striker Newman scored three goals against Wikki Tourists, Katsina United and Remo Stars, and also provided an assist in the 2-2 draw at Remo Stars.

Nwagua, a mid-season signing for Kano Pillars, also netted thrice – a brace against Lobi Stars and the fastest goal so far this season in a 3-1 win over Sunshine Stars. An assist from him helped Pillars to a 1-1 draw at ABS FC.

However they will vie for the player’s award with two others – Anthony Okpotu of Lobi Stars and Adesina Gata of ABS FC.

The quartet in contention for the manager’s award are Ibrahim Musa of Kano Pillars, Enyimba’s Gbenga Ogunbote, Bala Nikyu of Wikki Tourists and Chukwuma Agbo of Enugu Rangers.

Musa and Agbo led Kano Pillars and Rangers respectively to unbeaten streaks in June but the former guided his team to three home wins and two draws on the road. Agbo oversaw Rangers’ five-match unbeaten run of two wins and three draws.

Ogunbote and Nikyu helped Enyimba and Wikki Tourists respectively to amass 10 points apiece from five matches – winning three, drawing one and losing one.

The winners for the June awards in the player and manager’s categories will be announced next week by the LBA.