NBF clears air on African Championship

The Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF) has come out to clear the air on the team that represented Nigeria at the just concluded African Boxing Championship held in Congo Brazzaville.

A statement from the federation informed that the Nigerian Army Boxing team and not the Nigerian National Boxing team took part at the week-long exercise.

President of the Nigeria Boxing Federation, Lt. Gen. Kenneth Minimah (rtd) revealed that the Nigerian Army Boxing team got an express permission from the Federation to fly the Green–White-Green coloured flag of Nigeria when it was obvious that the National Boxing team could not make it to the championship due to lack of funds.

According to Gen. Minimah, it was the wish of the NBF to send the National team to the championship which also served as a world championship qualifier, but when the funds to send the team was not forthcoming, the Nigerian Army Boxing team has to be drafted in to fill the space in order not to create a gap more so when Nigeria had registered to participate at the exercise.

On the poor performance of the Army team, the president advised Nigerians to be appreciative of the fact that the Nigerian Army Boxing team came to the country’s rescue and reasoned that it could have been worst if Nigeria’s name was not captured at the championship.

“Rather than being condemned, for not winning enough medals, the army team should actually be commended for proving to be jolly good friends indeed for their effort,” Minimah stated.

He equally charged those still dwelling on the Congo poor show to forget the past and join hands in fashioning the way forward for Nigeria Boxing through their financial contributions since it is now clear that lack of funds is the main factor militating against the development of Nigerian boxing.