NBBF crisis: NOC begins dispute resolution – Gumel

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), will soon begin the process of dispute resolution between the Tijjani Umar and Musa Kida led boards after basketball world governing body, FIBA, mandated it to ensure peace return to the administration of basketball in Nigeria before November 30.

FIBA through its General Secretary, Patrick Baumann, in a letter addressed to both parties said failure for an amicable resolution between Umar who was elected in Kano on June 12 and Kida in Abuja on June 13 will see it resort to wielding the big stick including sanctions.

But Engineer Habu Gumel, the president of the NOC, which is the only body recognised by the international body to resolve the matter broke silence in Abuja stating that the process for the resolution of the dispute will soon commence even as the NOC was aware of the threat by FIBA.

He expressed hope that the NOC will not fold its arm and allow the world basketball body ban Nigeria.

Gumel who is also a member of the Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and not new to the dynamics of international statutes said he was aware of the sensitive task given to the NOC to resolve the matter.

Gumel who opened up after a reception held for the victorious Nigerian women basketball team, D’Tigress for winning the 2017 FIBA Women AfroBasket assured Nigerians that NOC will not disappoint Nigerians who are looking up to it to do the right thing.

The former volleyball federation president however admitted that the leadership of NOC and the Sports Ministry was yet to meet with any of the parties in the dispute.

“We are working on it. We have up till November to resolve all the issues and we are on it. The fact that we have not met with any of the parties in the dispute doesn’t mean that we are not mindful of FIBA’s order. We will resolve everything before the November deadline,” Gumel assured.