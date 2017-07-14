Moses, Omeruo in separate trainings

Super Eagles stars Victor Moses and Kenneth Omeruo worked separately from the rest of the Chelsea first team on Thursday morning. The two Nigerian internationals, who are classified as defenders, worked out in the gym, while the strikers and midfielders were sweating it out on the pitch. This Saturday, Omeruo is in line to make his unofficial debut for the Premier League champions when they take on Crawley Town. The central defender is attracting interest from Turkish Super Lig teams in the summer transfer market.

