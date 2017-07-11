Moses, Iwobi incomparable to Kanu, Okocha—Babayaro

Former Nigeria U-23 international Emmanuel Babayaro has posited that the likes of Arsenal striker Alex Iwobi and Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses are not in the same class as his former teammates Nwankwo Kanu and Austin Okocha.

Babayaro has argued that the current Super Eagles players are not as valuable as the past stars, adding that they earn less and not as disciplined.

”The old retired players of the Super Eagles are far more valuable than those around today,” Babayaro said in a local radio programme monitored from Lagos.

”We don’t have talented or disciplined players today. They don’t even earn as much as some did in the past.”

Now 40, Babayaro was a member of the original Dream Team that won the Olympic soccer gold in 1996 in Atlanta.