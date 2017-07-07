Man City include Iheanacho in touring squad

Manchester City have included Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho in their squad for a preseason tour of the United States.

This is despite numerous reports linking the Super Eagles star with a move away from the Etihad Stadium. The likes of West Ham United and Leicester City have emerged as potential suitors for the 20-year-old.

Iheanacho has been part of City’s first team squad for the past two years and has a fine return of 21 goals in 64 official appearances for the Premier League giants.

However, he struggled to have win playing time under manager Pep Guardiola, especially in the second half of last season when Gabriel Jesus established himself as the team’s foremost striker, hence the rumours of a transfer.

Iheanacho inclusion in Manchester City’s touring party is good news for his future with the club, though it does not necessarily mean a move away from the Etihad Stadium can be completely ruled out.

Some of the City players left out of the squad include goalkeeper Joe Hart, Ivory Coast striker Wilfried Bony, as well as the trio of Samir Nasri, Eliaquim Mangala and Jason Denayer.