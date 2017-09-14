LCC Tennis: Ekwempu, Okubena reach semis

Ndubuisi Ekwempu produced a stunning display to end the run of Akin Akinrimisi as the 2017 Lagos Country Club Tennis Festival reaches its home-stretch.

Unseeded Akinrimisi had caused the biggest upset in the tournament partnered by 9Mobile by dumping out fourth seed, Kunle Onamusi in the first round but Ekwempu wasted no time to claim a straight 6-1, 6-1 win to book a semifinal spot where he will face the winner of the clash between top seed and defending champion, Matt Holmes and Tunde Olujobi.

Bimbo Okubena was equally on top of his game as he inflicted a shock 6-1, 5-7, 6-0 win over second-seeded Kola Sofola, who was a finalist last year.

Okubena will now face the winner of the match between Victor Ogbeide, a 6-2, 4-4 (ret) winner over Emmanuel Umenwa, and Babatunde Fashanu, who edged Peter Mgbeahuru 2-6, 6-0, 6-4 in a keenly contested clash.

In the doubles, the prime seed duo of Holmes and Chijoke Agbo were upset by Mustapha Sule-Owuda and Onamusi. They will battle the winner of the tie involving Joro Olateru-Olagbegi/ Deji Oshikoya and Segun Aluko/ Wale Adesida.

In Group B, Dapo Adebayo will face Lanre Sotunde while Femi Ifedayo awaits the winner between Seyi Adewunmi and T. Adeyinka.

The veteran doubles which is in a round-robin format is also hitting the final stage with the team of Deji Akinhanmi and Hope Gbagi setting the pace while the pair of Arinze Onubogu and Joro are on their heels.

The final will hold on Saturday.