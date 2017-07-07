Kung-fu federation set for African tourney

Barely one week to the commencement of the 6th African Wushu Kungfu Championship holding in Cotonou, Benin Republic, Nigeria Kung-fu Federation said it has perfected plans to send Nigeria team to the continental Championship.

Newly appointed Secretary General of the Federation, Ezema Benard told Extra Time in Lagos, that Nigeria will be sending her full team plus 5 officials to the week-long championship.

Also, newly elected president of the Federation, Arch. Adewunmi Adekunle, will be having his first official assignment since assuming office by leading Team Nigerian contingent to the African Kung-fu fiesta as head of the Nigeria delegation.

Secretary General of the federation, Ezema who is confident that Nigeria will excel at the Championship appealed to corporate organisations and well meaning individuals to come to the aid of the federation by sponsoring their programmes.