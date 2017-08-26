Koeman hails Rooney’s Everton influence

Everton boss Ronald Koeman says Wayne Rooney’s influence is already being felt at Goodison Park.

Speaking ahead of Everton’s match against Chelsea on Sunday, Koeman said: “He’s been vital from the beginning, not only on the pitch but also off the pitch.

“He’s teaching young players and it’s good for the manager to have that type of player – he’s experienced.

“And most of the other players need that experience and can learn a lot from Wayne.”

As for calling time on his international career, Koeman added: “He’ll be more fresh and will get some days off next week.

“He needs regular game time and I respect his decision regarding the national team. I think it’s good for Everton.”