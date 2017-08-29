Kick-Boxing Federation sets up committees

The Nigeria Kick-boxing Federation rose from its Executive Board meeting on Friday August 25, 2017 to set up five different committees for the successful running of the federation’s activities for the next four years.

President of the Nigeria Kick-boxing Federation, Yakubu Abubakar, Commander of Mopol 20 of the Nigeria Police Force who disclosed this at the end of their meeting said the members were carefully selected to serve in various committees in order to give the Federation the needed drive.

The committees include Marketing and Sponsorship that has the Vice President, Gospel Obolo as chairman; Technical committee that is headed by Nelson Oluigbo; Ethic/Disciplinary committee which is chaired by Captain Bala S. Yusuf; Media and Publicity that has Silas Ofoegbu as chairman and the Medical committee which Dr. (Mrs) Ifeyinwa Uwaoma is heading.

Abubakar, also hinted that priority attention will be given to grassroots development which is part of his regime’s main focus with aggressive marketing while effort is being made to return Kick-boxing into the National Sports Festival where it belongs to as a scoring event. He used the opportunity provided to charge his members to tighten their belt for the task ahead.

He reminded his members on the need for them to imbibe discipline which he said must be their watchword.

And stressed strongly that the days of recklessness, mismanagement, misappropriation of funds and lack of accountability is gone for good as his administration is bent on correcting all the past ills.

The Secretary General, Peter Njoku said the meeting had an encouraging turnout as only one absentee member was recorded.