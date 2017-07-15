Kagawa seals Dortmund extension

Shinji Kagawa has signed a two-year contract extension at Borussia Dortmund, the Bundesliga club have confirmed. Japan international Kagawa, in his second spell with Dortmund having rejoined from Manchester United in August 2014, was due to be out of contract at the end of the forthcoming season but is now committed to a stay at Signal Iduna Park until June 2020.

Over a combined five campaigns with BVB, Kagawa has won two Bundesliga titles and twice lifted the DFB-Pokal. Dortmund take on Klassiker rivals Bayern Munich in the DFL-Supercup on August 5 before a DFB-Pokal tie at Rielasingen-Arlen. They get their 2017-18 Bundesliga campaign up and running away to Wolfsburg on August 19.