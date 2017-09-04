Injury Worries For Super Eagles Ahead Of Cameroon Clash

Ighalo and Balogun suffered knocks in Friday’s game and may be excused from the Monday’s World Cup qualifier against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon

Two players that put up exceptional displays for the Super Eagles when they beat Cameroon 4-0 last Friday in Uyo are doubtful for Monday’s return leg in Yaounde it has been revealed.

Super Eagles manager, Genort Rohr confirmed to journalists after training in Yaounde on Sunday that the duo of Odion Ighalo and Leon Balogun suffered knocks in Friday’s game and may be excused from the Monday’s match.

“We had a good training session. The weather is very good. The pitch also is good, but we have two injury worries” Rohr stated.

“Odion Ighalo and Leon Balogun are nursing injuries from the game on Friday. They trained and tried to shake it off, but I will observe them till tomorrow (Monday) to decide if they would be available for selection.”

China-based Ighalo got the opening goal for the Eagles on Friday, while Balogun was a rock in the backline as the Super Eagles effectively caged the Lions in Uyo.

FIFA has appointed respected Senegalese official Bakary Papa Gassama as the referee for Monday’s encounter, to be assisted by Jean Claude Birumushahu from Burundi (Assistant 1), Marwa Aden Range from Kenya (Assistant 2) and Maudo Jallow from Gambia (Reserve Referee).

Osama Ataa Elmanan Hassan from Sudan will be match commissioner for the game kicking off at 6pm.