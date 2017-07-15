Injured Boateng to miss Bayern’s pre-season tour

Jerome Boateng has been left out of the Bayern Munich squad for the club’s pre-season tour as the defender continues to recover from a thigh injury.

Boateng missed Bayern’s title celebrations after being injured in the final Bundesliga game of the season against Freiburg in May, but he had been expected to return for pre-season.

But, with high-profile matches against Arsenal, AC Milan, Chelsea and Inter Milan coming up for Bayern, Germany international Boateng will stay in Munich to work on his fitness.

Boateng made only 13 league appearances for Bayern last season, with a shoulder injury seeing the 28-year-old miss a chunk of the campaign from December until March.