Iheanacho disappointed after Chelsea loss

Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho was disappointed after Leicester City’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea on game week four in the English Premier League last weekend.

The Taye Academy product, who joined the Foxes from Manchester City in August, came off the bench in the 78th minute to make his home debut for the former Premier League champions.

”It was a disappointing result but we’ll forget about it and move on,” Iheanacho said.

”We need to work more in training so that we get the results we need. If we work more in training and keep going, we will get points in the league.

”I’m pleased to make my home debut today so I’m happy and I hope I can help the team reach the level they want, score goals and get the points we need in the league.”

Goals from Alvaro Morata and N’Golo Kanté put Chelsea 2-0 up, before Jamie Vardy netted a consolation in the 62nd minute.

