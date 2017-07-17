Ighalo nets brace in Changchun Yatai win

In-form Nigeria international Odion Ighalo continued his rich vein of form in the Chinese Super League with a brace for Changchun Yatai in their hard-fought 3-2 win over Guangzhou R&F at the Development Area Stadium on Sunday.

The former Watford star equalized for his team in the 55th minute after Ye Chugui had opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half.

Just as it seemed both teams will share the spoils, the Super Eagles striker popped up with a late winner, in the 89th minute, to give Changchun Yatai a win.