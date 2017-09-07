I Love My Players And Believe In Them – Wenger

In spite of their horrible start to the season, Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger believes the manager and players deserve some support, including Mesut Ozil.

If Arsenal legends like Thierry Henry and Ian Wright expected Coach Arsene Wenger to support them in criticizing underperforming players like Mesut Ozil, they should think again.

The Arsenal manager spoke to the media on Thursday morning ahead of the resumption of league football at the weekend.

Trust the media to have a lot of controversial questions waiting for him.

It was also his first media appearance since the close of the transfer window in which he seemed to have fallen short again.

Questions bordered on the Alexis Sanchez saga, failing to get Thomas Lemar, missing out on Kylian Mbappe, losing Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool and of course losing 4-0 at Anfield.

He was then asked to comment on Mesut Ozil’s criticism of former players.

The Frenchman Nigerians love to call Baba Ijebu for his seemingly stingy approach in the transfer market has this to say.

“Nobody was perfect. We have to take a distance from that.

“We shouldn’t be caught in any animosity. We are all grateful for what these players, past and present, have done for the club.”

Moving forward, in spite of the horrible start to the season, he still believes he deserves some support.

“I believe you stick to your principles even if it doesn’t go as well as you wanted you question yourself, yes, but not question things because you lose one game.

“That’s where I believe it’s important people are on the team and continue to believe in what we do.”

He went on to add that “quality of performances can change from one weekend to the next”.

“I love and believe in my players and we need our fans behind the team.

“They can come to conclusions straight after the game or stay behind the team.”

