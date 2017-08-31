Hundreds Of Cameroon Fans Storm Uyo

Hundreds of supporters of the Indomitable Lions will storm Uyo for Friday’s 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles.

The first of the two-leg encounter will kick off by 5pm on Friday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Reports from Yaounde indicate that about 350 fans from the supporters club will be in Nigeria to give backup to the reigning Africa champions.

Cameroon are seated second in Group B, with two points, four adrift of Nigeria. The Eagles top the group on six points.

Cameroon on Wednesday continued preparation for the encounter in Uyo with two training sessions monitored by coach Hugo Broos.

The second leg will be played in Yaounde on Monday.