Efe Ambrose has not yet reported for pre-season training at newly promoted Scottish Premiership side Hibernian as the club prepare to sanction the erring player.

The Nigeria national-teamer was given an extended vacation but has remained incommunicado since the squad started preparations for the new season, and Hibs manager Neil Lennon has strongly hinted that he will face the music whenever he returns to Scotland.

The former Celtic star was acquired on a permanent basis this summer after impressing while on loan at the Edinburgh based club last season.