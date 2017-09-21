Its Hard To Watch Liverpool Suffer – Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane says he is finding it tough watching from the sidelines as Liverpool’s results suffer in his absence.

Liverpool have not won a game since Sadio Mane was sent off for catching Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson with a high boot in the Premier League.

They drew 1-1 with Burnley at Anfield in the Premier League and were bundled out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night as they lost 2-0 at Leicester.

Unlike Jurgen Klopp who has to sit through it all, one man who cannot bear to watch is Sadio Mane himself.

He told ESPN: “It is not an easy time for me because I would love to play all the time and help my team-mates. It’s bad, but I have to accept the suspension and wait until my comeback.

“I’m a football player and I love to play and score, to give us goals for the team. The suspension is part of football and I just have to accept it and move forward and be ready for my next game, which is coming soon.”

Mane has served two games of a three-match suspension and the last one is Liverpool’s return to Leicester in the league on Saturday.