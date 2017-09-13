Giggs: Man U need Bale to win Champions League

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs believes his old club need to make a major signing like Real Madrid star Gareth Bale.

Giggs feels the Premier League leaders don’t quite have what it takes to go all the way without another world-class player such as Bale.

He told Sky Sports: “You look at the current Manchester United team and you wonder if they can they win the Champions League.

Have they got the players to win it? “They’re probably a little bit short at the moment. You’ve got Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku, if he fulfils his potential, Marcus Rashford, David de Gea, a world-class player, and then if you add somebody like Gareth Bale to the mix, that’s when you talk about United having Champions League expectations.

“Obviously, Mourinho has won the trophy before so we’re going to be there or thereabouts, but whether we’ve got the players to go the whole way, I don’t know.