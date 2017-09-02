Gerrard thumbs up Oxlade-Chamberlain’s Reds move

Former Liverpool Captain. Steven Gerrard. has backed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to enjoy the best years of his career at Anfield.

The 24-year-old finalised a move to Jurgen Klopp’s side from Arsenal on Premier League deadline day for a reported initial fee of £35million.

The midfielder admitted that the decision to quit the Gunners for a direct rival would come as a surprise for a number of fans but underlined his belief that he would develop into a better player at Liverpool.

And Gerrard expects his career to peak during his time on Merseyside.

“I think he’s already become a fantastic player, and that’s the reason why we spent 35 million pounds on him,” said the former England star, now Liverpool’s academy coach. “I think he definitely strengthens the group and the team.

“He’s English, he’s 24, he’s just coming into his peak years. He’s a very quick and exciting player.

“He seems as if he wasn’t happy at Arsenal, so now hopefully he can settle down, give the best years of his career at Liverpool Football Club. But I think he’s a very, very positive signing.”