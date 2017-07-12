Adam Gemili has missed out on an individual place in the Great Britain squad for the World Championships (WAC) in London, which start on August 4. Zharnel Hughes was preferred in the 200m after Gemili came sixth in the British trials but the 23-year-old is included in the 4x100m relay squad.

Double world Champion Mo Farah will defend his 5,000m and 10,000m titles. Scotland’s Laura Muir, who holds five British records, will go for the double in the 1500m and 5,000m. Katarina Johnson-Thompson will compete in both the heptathlon and the high jump.