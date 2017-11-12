2018 World Cup: I have found good new players says Rohr

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr has praised the performance of the fringe players he played yesterday in Constantine when Nigeria were forced to a 1-1 draw by Algeria.

Rohr praised the attitude of the players who were minutes away from clinching a win before a controversial penalty helped Algeria draw level late into the game.

The performance of the players has convinced Rohr about the depth his team possess as they head out to the World Cup in Russia next year.

“Everybody worked well, they lost the ball and the tried to get it back. They did well which means that the building is starting now and some things are changing. We have the same attitude.

“The game showed us that we have players who can play in different positions. We were searching to find new players and we found good new players but we must wait and the return of some injured players.

“Some of these players have shown that they can come in with the first team. We saw good competition for some players in some positions”, Rohr stated.