FG reaches out to ailing Ikeme

The Federal government of Nigeria has expressed sympathy for foremost Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme who was diagnosed with leukemia last week.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Barrister Solomon Dalung who spoke on behalf of the federal government, reassured the keeper who is currently receiving treatment at the Christie Clinic in Manchester, in a telephone conversation.

Barrister Dalung prayed God to grant Ikeme divine healing, assuring him that Nigerians were praying for his quick recovery.

“On behalf of the Federal Government, sports loving Nigerians and football fans at home and abroad, I wish to convey our sympathy and solidarity over your current health challenges. Since the unfortunate development, we have received overwhelming outpour of emotions on your behalf from all parts of the country. We share in your pain. Though you’re thousands of miles away from home, we are with you in spirit and in prayers.

“You have been our source of pride and your performances as goalkeeper for the Super Eagles stands you out like a star. We are indebted to you and will stand by you to support, pray and encourage you in this trying period. We wish you a quick recovery and hope you leave the hospital soon.”

In his response, Carl Ikeme who was reportedly in high spirit thanked the federal government for reaching out to him through the phone call.

An elated Ikeme expressed happiness when he received the call.

“I am so happy to hear from Nigerians through the federal government and my spirit is lifted. I am responding to treatment and I can’t wait to leave here and be with my teammates. This call is worth more than money so I appreciate this show of love from Nigerians, my coach and the NFF President who also took time to come here to visit me. Thank you so much for your love and care,” Ikeme said.

Earlier the President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick and the Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr had flown to Manchester to visit the ailing goalkeeper.

Pinnick also thanked the government for their show of love for one of its own adding that this will go a long way in speeding up the healing process of the goalkeeper.