FC Ifeanyi Ubah Team Escape Death In Ghastly Accident

The football faternertiny in Nigeria could have been thrown into deep mourning on Friday when the bus of one the top teams in the country, FC Ifeanyi Ubah was involved in a ghastly road accident.

It is understood that six players of the club suffered varying degree of injuries while two were initially left unconscious after the auto crash which happened on the dreaded Benin-Ore expressway.

The club has already confirmed the incident and the chairman, Chukwuma Ubah in a statement sent to Bounce Sports shed more lights on what happened.

He said: “Sequel to the reports making the rounds this morning, we wish to confirm that FC Ifeanyi Ubah team bus conveying players and officials was involved in a car accident along Benin/Ore expressway while on our way to Ijebu Ode to honour the NPFL Matchday 36 fixture with Sunshine Stars billed for this Sunday, 3rd of September, 2017.

“Six of our players sustained varying degree of injuries and two that are unconscious hitherto have regained consciousness and are receiving treatment presently at the closest medical facility near the site of the accident. We wish to express our felicitations for your concern, support, outpour of emotions, deepest thoughts and prayers at this sad times.

More details as regards if we would be able to honour the match on Sunday or not will be made known shortly.”

Here’s wishing the affected players a speedy recovery.