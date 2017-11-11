Evra banned for rest of the season

Olympique Marseille full-back Patrice Evra has been banned from European club football for the rest of the season, Uefa said on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Evra is also leaving the French Ligue 1 club by mutual consent as his career looks set for an ignominious end.

The former France international was sent off before the kick-off in Marseille’s November 2 Europa League match at Portugal’s Vitoria Guimaraes, where he had been named as a substitute.

This was after he appeared to aim a Kung-fu kick at a fan at pitch-side during the warm-up.

The 36-year-old has been suspended from all Uefa club competition matches until June 30.

In a statement on their website ( www.om.net ), Marseille said he was leaving the club.

“He has done something irreparable by reacting to shameful provocations from a few individuals,” the statement read.

Evra, who started his professional career in 1998, played for Monaco, Manchester United, Juventus and Marseille, winning five English Premier League and two Italian Serie A titles.

He also won one Champions League title with Manchester United in 2008. (Reuters/NAN)