Europa League group stage: Arsenal, AC Milan get tricky opponents [See full draw]

The draw for the group stage of this year’s Europa League, have been conducted in Monaco on Friday.
Arsenal will take on BATE Borisov, Cologne and Red Star Belgrade in Group H.
The Gunners begin a European campaign outside of the Champions League for the first time since the 1997/1998 season.
AC Milan have been drawn against Austria Vienna, Rijeka and AEK Athens in Group D.
The Serie A side are competing in their first European campaign since the 2013/2014 season.
Elsewhere, Everton have been drawn in Group E along with Lyon, Atalanta and Apollon Limassol.
Full details of the draw are below:
GROUP A: Villarreal, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Astana, Slavia Prague
GROUP B: Dynamo Kiev, Young Boys, Partizan Belgrade, Skenderbeu
GROUP C: Braga, Ludogorets Razgrad, Hoffenheim, Istanbul Basaksehir
GROUP D: AC Milan, Austria Vienna, NK Rijeka, AEK Athens
GROUP E: Lyon, Everton, Atalanta, Apollon Limassol
GROUP F: FC Copenhagen, Lokomotiv Moscow, FC Sheriff, FC Zlin
GROUP G: Viktoria Plzen, FCSB, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, FC Lugano
GROUP H: Arsenal, BATE Borisov, Cologne, Red Star Belgrade
GROUP I: FC Salzburg, Marseille, Vitoria Guimaraes, Konyaspor
GROUP J: Athletic Bilbao, Hertha Berlin, Zorya Luhansk, Ostersunds
GROUP K: Lazio, Nice, Zulte Waregem, Vitesse Arnhem
GROUP L: Zenit St. Petersburg, Real Sociedad, Rosenborg, Vardar Skopje
The first group games will be played on September 14.