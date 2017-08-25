Europa League group stage: Arsenal, AC Milan get tricky opponents [See full draw]

The draw for the group stage of this year’s Europa League, have been conducted in Monaco on Friday.

Arsenal will take on BATE Borisov, Cologne and Red Star Belgrade in Group H.

The Gunners begin a European campaign outside of the Champions League for the first time since the 1997/1998 season.

AC Milan have been drawn against Austria Vienna, Rijeka and AEK Athens in Group D.

The Serie A side are competing in their first European campaign since the 2013/2014 season.

Elsewhere, Everton have been drawn in Group E along with Lyon, Atalanta and Apollon Limassol.

Full details of the draw are below:

GROUP A: Villarreal, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Astana, Slavia Prague

GROUP B: Dynamo Kiev, Young Boys, Partizan Belgrade, Skenderbeu

GROUP C: Braga, Ludogorets Razgrad, Hoffenheim, Istanbul Basaksehir

GROUP D: AC Milan, Austria Vienna, NK Rijeka, AEK Athens

GROUP E: Lyon, Everton, Atalanta, Apollon Limassol

GROUP F: FC Copenhagen, Lokomotiv Moscow, FC Sheriff, FC Zlin

GROUP G: Viktoria Plzen, FCSB, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, FC Lugano

GROUP H: Arsenal, BATE Borisov, Cologne, Red Star Belgrade

GROUP I: FC Salzburg, Marseille, Vitoria Guimaraes, Konyaspor

GROUP J: Athletic Bilbao, Hertha Berlin, Zorya Luhansk, Ostersunds

GROUP K: Lazio, Nice, Zulte Waregem, Vitesse Arnhem

GROUP L: Zenit St. Petersburg, Real Sociedad, Rosenborg, Vardar Skopje

The first group games will be played on September 14.