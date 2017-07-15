Spain winger Gerard Deulofeu has completed his return to Barcelona from Everton. The LaLiga giants exercised a buyback clause in the deal that saw the 23-year-old move to Goodison Park in 2015 two weeks ago after he impressed while on loan at AC Milan during the second half of last season.

Deulofeu, 23, completed his medical at Barcelona on Friday before signing a contract running until June 2019 at the club’s offices.

Barca did not disclose the fee paid for Deulofeu, although it has been widely reported to be €12million.

Full-back Nelson Semedo was also unveiled as the second signing of Ernesto Valverde’s tenure at Camp Nou on Friday.