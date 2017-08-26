Coutinho eager to quit Reds

Philippe Coutinho is hoping Barcelona do not give up on him when they sign Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund, as he hopes to quit Liverpool.

The Brazil star’s mood has been described to be “very low at the moment”, with his desired move to the Nou Camp having so far failed to materialise.

Coutinho has not turned out for Liverpool at all yet this season and Jurgen Klopp says he will not play at home to Arsenal on Sunday, because he still has a back problem.

Coutinho has wanted to move to Barcelona for most of the summer but the Reds insist he is not for sale and have rejected three huge offers, the latest some £113m rising potentially to £118m.

Barca also failed with bids of £72m and £90.4m for Coutinho but are understood to be preparing a fourth bid of £138m before the transfer deadline.