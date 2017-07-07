Collins: I will run all-inclusive AFN board

Ex- international athlete and candidate for the president of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Rosa Collins has declared that she will run a board that will include every member of the athletics family when elected.

Collins who spoke with Extra Time in Abuja moments after the nullification of the previous elections that produced Ibrahim Gusau as president by the Appeals Committee hailed the judgement describing it as the work of God.

“The AFN belongs to all of us who have what to offer to its development and promotion. As you can see, sports is a unifying factor everywhere in the world. I have no enemy. I will bring everybody; my colleagues, ex- internationals, captains of industries, politicians, etc on board to return the sport to it position in the globe,” Collins said.

She disclosed that initially she was a bit reluctant to appeal against the June 13 elections result thinking that after paying a 100,000 naira petition fees she might not get justice.

“I am very glad with the verdict of the Appeals Committee that says we should go back to the polls because what was conducted on June 13 was not an election at all. By this I am convinced that justice prevails against injustice,” she stated.

Collins further disclosed that she has a lot of innovation she intends to bring into the sport and to particularly give back to the society that gave much to her especially to the athletes.

“I have identified what and where the athletes lack and I am here to correct all those wrongs that led to the lack, such as exposure and financial areas.”

Collins reiterated her desire to strongly address the problems bedeviling the federation which will in turn bring to an end the problem of the sport.

In order to achieve this, the ex international said: “We know the federation is divided into camps because of the divide and rule policy of the previous board. I am a former athlete who has worn the shoes and knows where it pinches. So I am coming with a positive change that will take the sport to where it belongs.”

The elections of the AFN board held on June 13 at the Abuja National Stadium was nullified alongside four other federations by the Appeals Committee and July 12 was fixed for fresh elections.