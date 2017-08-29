Chelsea, Arsenal Agree Fee For Oxlade-Chamberlain

Chelsea and Arsenal have have reportedly agreed to a fee for the transfer of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Chelsea have had been monitoring Oxlade-Chamberlain for a number of weeks as they look to strengthen their numbers

According to Sky Sports, the fee for midfielder will be around £35 million.

Oxlade-Chamberlain will now head to West London to discuss personal terms and agree to a deal before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Arsenal offered the England international a new deal on Thursday for £180,000 per week.

However, he declined in favor of a move to Chelsea.

Arsene Wenger approved the move to cash in on Oxlade-Chamberlain rather than let him walk for free in a year when his contract expires.

The move for Oxlade-Chamberlain will see him swap Nigerian teammates as he leaves Alex Iwobi at the Emirates to link up with Victor Moses.