Chant About The Size Of Romelu Lukaku’s Manhood By Man United Fans Causes Uproar

Romelu Lukaku has told Manchester United fans to ‘respect each other’ after an anti-discrimination group complained about a lewd terrace chant.

Kick It Out described a song, which makes reference to the size of Lukaku’s manhood, as ‘offensive and discriminatory’ with racist undertones in a letter to United earlier this week.

The Football Association has asked United to keep them informed of how they are combating the issue.

Lukaku broke his silence on Thursday in a message from the club’s official Twitter account.

‘Great backing since I joined United,’ the striker said. ‘Fans have meant well with their songs but let’s move on together. #respecteachother.’

United have a zero tolerance towards racism and were seeking advice after the chant’s content came to light.

A small section of fans gave the song – to the tune of ‘Made of Stone’ by The Stone Roses – a short airing during Wednesday’s victory over Burton Albion in the EFL Cup.

It had also been heard from one corner of Old Trafford in games against Basle and Everton.

The club posted on social media ahead of the Burton game that ‘action will be taken against any offensive behaviour’.

Stewards were briefed on the matter before the match and prepared to act where necessary. No arrests were made or complaints lodged to Greater Manchester Police.