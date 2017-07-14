CHAN list not final, says Yusuf

Coach Salisu Yusuf has declared that the 30-man CHAN list released on Monday by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), is not the final list.

Yusuf said he took time with his scout to monitor players in the Nigeria Professional Football League and was convinced that there are great players that can wear the national colours and make the country proud.

He said the first invitees would be given the opportunity to prove their worth and if there are those who cannot meet the standard they would be dropped while those outside would be brought in.

“It was not an easy task to assemble these players. I and my scouts took time to monitor the league matches and we found out that numerous quality players are in our league. This is not the final list because we will embark on elimination by substitution to build a very formidable team,” he said.

Yusuf disclosed that the choice of Kaduna as camp is tentative because sponsorship will be the determinant factor for choice of camp site.

“We have not finalised on camp venue for now. What we did was to ask the players to report to Kaduna pending where we will get sponsorship between Kaduna and Kano.”

He maintained there is no goalkeeping problem noting that in every position he invited four players so that problems will not arise.